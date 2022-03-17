Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Weigel, J. David

Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph at the age of 80 years. Dear father of Tammy (Perry Dewbury), Tim (Christine), Terry (Jeff Schuck), and Mike. Grandpa of Channing (Parker) and Connor (Dylan); Kordic and Kolin; McKenna and Maier; Riley (Tara) and Hunter. Brother of Helen Brown and Norma (John Dunham). Dave was a firefighter, Deputy, then Chief for the Elmira Fire Department for 25 years. He owned and operated Weigel Transport as well as Village Roadhouse, and served the community as past president and as a longtime member of the Lions Club Elmira. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Nellie (Lehman) Weigel, sister Mildred (Harold Parker), brother-in-law Jack Brown. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira, followed by interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. Masks are required at all events. Donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at Lions Hall, 40 South St. W., Elmira.

