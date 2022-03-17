Weber, Abigail
Passed away at McMaster Children’s Hospital on Monday, March 14, 2022 in her 5th year. Beloved daughter of Jesse and Ellen (Wideman) Weber. Sister to Michael and Joshua. Granddaughter of Oscar and Lucinda Weber of RR 1, St. Clements, and Nelson and Salome Wideman of Elmira. Great-granddaughter of Lydia Weber and step great-granddaughter of Elvina Martin. Predeceased by paternal great-grandfather Edwin Weber and paternal great-grandparents Eli and Louisa Martin, and cousin Kevin Martin (2020). The family received relatives and friends at their home, 2580 Kressler Road, St. Clements, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. A family service will be conducted at the home on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9 a.m. then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service. A special thank you to the Oncology Staff at McMaster Children’s Hospital for their care and compassion during Abigail’s illness.