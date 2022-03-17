Historical society finds 1906 valet coin

The Maryhill Historical Society has found a rare piece of history dating back more than a century. While cataloging historical items, the organization discovered a 1906 coin belonging to the Breslau Hotel, the purchase of which was exchanged for lodging for a horse as well as hay and oats.

“It was in a little glass case with another coin in a drawer that nobody ever went into. And we were going through everything and itemizing everything and couldn’t figure it out. And then we read the writing on it a little bit,” said group member Linda Kennedy.

“It’s probably been here for years and we’ve never noticed it,” said Tom Schell, former president of the historical society.

According to historical records, the Breslau Hotel was built in 1858 and was one of the oldest standing buildings remaining in Breslau. It was originally a two-and-a-half storey Georgian structure.

The hotel had several different owners including Joseph May, whose name is on the coin reflecting his ownership in 1906. It was then purchased in 1921 by Clem Brohman and his wife, who bought the hotel from his brother-in-law. The Brohmans raised their family here.

Brohman’s son took over the operation of the hotel and added additions in 1954 and in 1967. The hotel became very famous for its food, especially for their rolled ribs. Operated for a while as the Challenger One Restaurant and later left vacant, the property was purchased by region in 2005 for $1.75 million. The building was demolished, and the region used the rear of the lot as part of the Fountain Street bypass route.