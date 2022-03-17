Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Clements Martin

byCassandra Merlihan
March 17, 2022
In loving memory of
Clements Martin

Aug 2 1937 – March 20 2021


It is hard to believe that a year
has passed since we lost you
If we could visit heaven even for a day
Maybe for a moment
The pain would go away
We’d put our arms around you
And whisper words so true
That living life without you
Is the hardest thing to do
No morning dawns or evening falls
When we don’t think of you
We are thankful for the time
we had with you

Love, Lillian, Rose, Rick, Theresa, Pete,
Christina, Dave, Angela, Derek, Steve, Tracy, Julia, Greg,
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

