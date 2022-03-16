Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Gilles, Marjorie Rose

byCassandra Merlihan
March 15, 2022
Gilles, Marjorie Rose
July 28, 1932 – March 9, 2022

Marjorie was welcomed into the arms of her Saviour on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Hospice Waterloo Region, in her 90th year. Beloved wife and soulmate of Henry for over 70 years. Dear mother of Derry Gilles, Donna and Bill Andrews. Dearly loved sister of Sally Jane Roberts and Jim Merkel. Cherished grandmother of Craig and Julie Frede, Ryan Frede and Jennifer Armstrong, Kyle and Candice Frede, Karlee and Adam Baglieri, Melanie Andrews and Garrett Ruesen. Proud great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren. Survived by brother-in-law Roy and Marlene Gilles, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Rose and Eric Merkel, brother Douglas Merkel, and great-granddaughter Ava Baglieri. Marjorie was a faithful and devout member of St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs. Her strong faith carried her through many health challenges. Thank you to the staff at Grand River Cancer Centre, and the kind and compassionate care team and volunteers at Hospice Waterloo Region. At Marjorie’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial service for friends and family was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Waterloo Region or St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

close

Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



