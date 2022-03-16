Edenborough, Joan Ann

(nee Donovan)

Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hospice Waterloo Region at the age of 72 years, after a short struggle with breast cancer. Dear mother of Matthew, Joey and Karla Steffensen, and David. Nannie of Katie, Tessa, Mia and Noah. Sister of Jim and Beverly Bean, and Judith and Don Mitton. Companion of Pete Patterson and former spouse of Doug. Predeceased by her parents Jack Donovan and Marjorie Bury, and her brother Bill Bean. Joan grew up in the Westmount Neighbourhood in Waterloo. She made many close friends in these early years and kept strong bonds with some her entire life. As a young woman, she travelled extensively before starting a business with Doug and beginning to raise her family in Elmira. Joan had fond memories of her time living on Finch Place in Elmira, where she gained many close friends with all the young families living nearby. She enjoyed watching her sons playing in the cul-de-sac, with the kids from the neighbourhood. Joan particularly enjoyed the years she and her family lived at the family ‘farm’ outside of West Montrose. Summer days swinging in the hammock with the family dog Buddy at her side, she kept a watchful eye as her sons repeatedly swung from the tree rope splashing into the pond. This was where Joan was happiest. She made her home open and welcoming to friends and family, working hard to create a place where everyone felt loved. She spent countless hours volunteering with the Woolwich Lions Club, where she enjoyed serving her community. Joan always enjoyed her time in Florida and spent winters south in her later years, enjoying the sun. She loved the beach, walking for hours and biking the trails in the mornings. Joan experienced the joy of spending time with her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity for a big hug and a kind word. She was happy, positive and had an infectious smile. Her strength and humility shone through in everything she did. We extend our thanks to the amazing staff at Hospice of Waterloo Region, for creating a loving and comfortable ‘home’ during Joan’s final days. Cremation has taken place. According to Joan’s wishes, she asked that everyone remembers her in their own way, and there will be no formal gathering. Donations to Hospice Waterloo Region or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.