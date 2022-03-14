Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Thefts of Enclosed Trailers throughout Waterloo Region

byObserver Staff
March 11, 2022
1 minute read
MONDAY:  March 147,2022                    Case # 1799              

OFFENCE: Theft                 LOCATION:    WATERLOO REGION, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Thefts of Enclosed Trailers throughout Waterloo Region

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit are investigating several thefts of enclosed trailers in Waterloo Region. 

Since January 2022, police have received 17 reports of trailer thefts throughout the rural townships on private property and construction sites within cities. 

The trailers have contained construction tools and equipment and private property, including snowmobiles and ATVs. 

Investigators believe that the thefts are occurring in the overnight hours, between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. 

Crime Stoppers would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity immediately to police or crime stoppers and encourages owners to secure their trailers and property, and consider video surveillance and motion-activated lights, when possible. 

For more information and safety tips, please visit Business Security – Waterloo Regional Police Service (wrps.on.ca)

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Author
Observer Staff



