Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Catholic Women’s League meeting

byDiane Strickler
March 14, 2022
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday evening, March 8th at 7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Church.   Adoration and Mass preceded the meeting at 6:00 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL. 

St. Boniface Parish is collecting food items for the Carmelite Sisters.    

The Catholic Women’s League magazine will now be received on-line.

CORRESPONDENCE

Thank you’s were received from Ann Bolger and Helen Peacock for the cards they received.

Pamphlets from the Woolwich Counselling Centre were received also correspondence from Guelph & Area Right to Life, St. John’s Soup Kitchen, Euthanasia Prevention Coalition,  Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice newsletter, Marillac Place, Comboni Missionaries newsletter, and Ray of Hope newsletter.

Convenor Reports – Community Life & Communications – The books for the Grade 2 students were passed out for the ladies to see Reconciliation, (Making Things Right) 1st Communion (Called to His Supper) and Children’s missal (My Picture Missal). 

We are still looking for 12 more people to join the Pray Chain and asked the ladies to ask friends and family they know if they would like to participate.

Card Convenor –  7 sympathy cards were sent from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24.

Plans are under way for the parish to celebrate the feast of St. Boniface Day on Sunday, June 5th.

NEW BUSINESS

A meeting on March 15th at 6 p.m. will be a dessert and refreshment meeting with members taking an instructed vote to send to National Office. 

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



Related Posts
Read the full story

Maryhill Historical Society

President Linda Kennedy welcomed members to the first meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society which was held virtually…
February 17, 2022
Read the full story

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

President Pauline Weiland welcomed all present and opened the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute meeting with the Ode and the…
February 16, 2022
Read the full story

Santa Cruise

It was so good to see Santa Claus go through Maryhill on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3:30…
December 22, 2021
Read the full story

Bloomingdale W.I.

The December meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, December 9th at the Bloomingdale United…
December 13, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0