Catholic Women’s League meeting

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday evening, March 8th at 7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Church. Adoration and Mass preceded the meeting at 6:00 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL.

St. Boniface Parish is collecting food items for the Carmelite Sisters.

The Catholic Women’s League magazine will now be received on-line.

CORRESPONDENCE –

Thank you’s were received from Ann Bolger and Helen Peacock for the cards they received.

Pamphlets from the Woolwich Counselling Centre were received also correspondence from Guelph & Area Right to Life, St. John’s Soup Kitchen, Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice newsletter, Marillac Place, Comboni Missionaries newsletter, and Ray of Hope newsletter.

Convenor Reports – Community Life & Communications – The books for the Grade 2 students were passed out for the ladies to see Reconciliation, (Making Things Right) 1st Communion (Called to His Supper) and Children’s missal (My Picture Missal).

We are still looking for 12 more people to join the Pray Chain and asked the ladies to ask friends and family they know if they would like to participate.

Card Convenor – 7 sympathy cards were sent from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24.

Plans are under way for the parish to celebrate the feast of St. Boniface Day on Sunday, June 5th.

NEW BUSINESS

A meeting on March 15th at 6 p.m. will be a dessert and refreshment meeting with members taking an instructed vote to send to National Office.