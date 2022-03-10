Towards a more inclusive church setting

After an eight-month search Gale Presbyterian has found its new minister. Rev. Reuben St. Louis started his new role at the Elmira church on March 1. He replaces Rev. Scott Sinclair, who retired last year.

St. Louis previously served as minister at the Nassagaweya Presbyterian church in Campbellville and as youth pastor working with the church’s national youth program.

“I’ve really learned the importance of living in the community when it comes to ministry, especially church ministry. When I was back in Campbellville, integrating into the community was important,” St. Louis said.

“I really see the church’s ministry is not just about the people inside the walls of the church, but very much connecting with the people. And my model of ministry is to be involved in the community. I think the mission of the church is not just one of faith, but of creating communities that are abundant, meaning to keep a strong network of people and be supportive so that when a crisis comes to that community, we have the resources and the strength to get through. I think churches are part of that fabric of creating strong communities,” he said.

It was that sense of community that made coming to Elmira a good fit for St. Louis and his family.

“We love small towns. I grew up in a small town my whole life, so I feel very comfortable in Elmira. But there’s a lovely thing about small-town sensibilities and the people that make up those small-town communities which we love,” St. Louis said.

Kim Denstedt, who was part of the selection committee to find a new minister, explained that Gale sought someone who could help keep the church in an active role in the community.

“Reuben’s leadership in youth ministry at a national level, and church camp, and strong relationships he had with members in his last church…were all important factors,” Denstedt said.

Gale is also looking to play a bigger role in the community and partner with other organizations, St. Louis said.

“Gale is a wonderful faith community here. They work with the other faith communities in the area, which I think is important too. So because of the partnerships and working together to make Elmira a wonderful place to live and to grow and to be a community.”

Coming to Gale also presents opportunities for a hybrid ministry, St. Louis explained.

“Many churches are moving to models where you don’t have to be physically present to connect with the community, the faith community. And so our worship is live-streamed right now and also in person. I’ve really enjoyed the creativity that comes with this new world of hybrid ministry. My previous church, we didn’t skip a beat – we were in the church one Sunday, the pandemic happened and the next Sunday we were on Zoom,” he said.

For nearly two years St Louis has run the YouTube channel Camp Song Sing-a-long where he sings and teaches songs from Camp Kintail, a Goderich-area summer camp with which he’s been involved.

“They wanted to do a hybrid ministry, and I have a passion and I think the tech know-how to support that.”

St. Louis also credited Gale for its effort to be more inclusive.

“There can be in some churches a lot of traditional thinking, what we might call traditional values. But from my own study of scripture and theology and my own experiences in the church with inclusion, I don’t think there is a conflict. There doesn’t need to be a conflict between how we hold scripture, and how we treat other people.

“That can be a hard tension for some congregations; it seems that Gale has already done work on this and has made a decision to be an inclusive congregation,” St. Louis explained.

Denstedt agreed, noting all candidates were asked about their commitment to inclusivity.

“[Reuben] clearly had support for an inclusive approach to ministry,” she said.

St. Louis has advocated for change at the national level in the Presbyterian Church through the re:animate organization.

“The National Presbyterian Church itself in the last year has allowed for same-sex marriage – you can go as a minister now, I have been given permission to do those. I think that’s wonderful. Churches are still learning how to be inclusive communities, so the last four or five years I’ve been advocating for inclusion of LGBTQ persons both in marriage, recognizing same-sex marriage, but also recognizing the ordination of both elders and ministers who are in same-sex marriages.

Beyond that, St. Louis explained there will be more inclusiveness in matters such as policies and the language that churches use.

“A church can make a decision to say, ‘OK, we’re going to be inclusive,’ and everybody can be excited about that but they haven’t actually analyzed the nuts and bolts of what that means. So when you’re always using the masculine pronoun He for God, you’re not examining sort of what that means for somebody who is non-binary, or for somebody who’s had negative experiences with male figures in their lives. Even how we refer to humankind, we’ve [always] said mankind.”