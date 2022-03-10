Rick Gaudet

March 23, 1956 – March 12, 2019

Gone are the days we used to share…

But in our hearts you’re always there.

The gates of memory will never close

We miss you more than anyone knows.

With tender love and deep regret

We who love you will never forget.

Gone is the face we loved so dear..

Silent the voice we loved to hear.

Too far away for sight or speech..

But not too far for love to reach.

Sweet the memories are so clear..

In our thoughts you’re always near.

“Love and Miss You So Much”

Chris, Allison, Geoff, Steph, Angie, Jeff,

Peyton, Lexi, Connor, Leah and Scarlett