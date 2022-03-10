Reger, Kenneth Arnott

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Ruth (Noble) Reger for 67 years. Dear father of Charlene and Gary Manser, and Kevin Reger. Brother of Richard and Lynda, Paul and Josephine, Elaine Greenhous, and Harold. Brother-in-law of Shirley “Bunny” Reger, and Marion. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Salome (Snider) Reger, brothers Cleon, Lavere, Willis (Delores) Milford, and Robert, sisters Myrla, Marie (Ray Chambers), Shirley Beitz, and Nora (James Cameron). Ken was born into a family of 14 children. He lived all his life in Elmira. Hunting and fishing were a big part of his life when he was young, and throughout his life well into his eighties. He loved nature and tried his best to re-establish bluebirds into the surrounding area. He was recognized for his work through WWH Gunn Conservator and was awarded for his outstanding longtime service and commitment to nature conservation through two decades of restoring Eastern Bluebird conservation and population by building and monitoring hundreds of nest boxes in the townships of Woolwich and Wellington in 2012. Kenneth worked at Uniroyal and was a steamfitter by trade. He was also a butcher and worked at Freiburger’s grocery store. The family wishes to thank the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, and a special thanks to Pastor Rob Heintz. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination are mandatory. In Kenneth’s memory, donations to Canadian Lutheran World Relief would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.