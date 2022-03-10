Police investigating multiple thefts of enclosed trailers

Police are investigating several thefts of enclosed trailers in Waterloo Region.

Since January, police have received 17 reports of trailer thefts throughout the rural townships on private property and construction sites within cities. The trailers have contained construction tools and equipment and private property, including snowmobiles and ATVs.

Investigators believe that the thefts are occurring in the overnight hours, between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Police remind the public to report any suspicious activity immediately to police and encourages owners to secure their trailers and property, and consider video surveillance and motion-activated lights, when possible.

FEBRUARY 28

5:55 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to three separate reports of impaired driving over a 97-minute period. At approximately 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Victoria Street North and River Road East in Kitchener after receiving a report of a male driver drinking in a motor vehicle. Officers then responded to the area of Westforest Trail and Highland Road West in Kitchener at approximately 6:20 p.m. after an off-duty WRPS officer observed a female driver who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of a car at a gas station. Slightly over an hour later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of King Street South and William Street East in Waterloo for third report of an impaired driver. All three drivers in these incidents were located and arrested by members of North Division. As a result of the investigations, a 57-year-old male from Wilmot Township, a 34-year-old female from Kitchener and a 37-year-old female from Woolwich Township were all charged with ‘impaired driving.’ Their licences were immediately suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

MARCH 2

1:04 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter at a residence in Wellesley Township. Prior to police arrival, an unknown suspect(s) gained access to the home in the area of Carmel Koch Road and Wilmot Easthope Road. Personal property was taken and damage was caused to a front and side door of the home. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

MARCH 4

9:20 PM | Police responded to a report of a collision on Peel Street in New Hamburg. The driver of a vehicle, a 39-year-old Kitchener man, was travelling north on Peel Street when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked vehicle. There were no physical injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged that the driver fell asleep while operating the vehicle. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

MARCH 5

6:30 AM | A resident of Tristan Crescent in Breslau reported a theft from their vehicle, which is believed to have taken place sometime overnight. The unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

8:30 PM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Tower Street South, Fergus. Initial reports indicated that two vehicles had collided and that one driver had suffered minor injuries. Emergency services responded and one driver was treated at scene. As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old Fergus man was charged with ‘impaired operation’ and ‘impaired operation – 80 plus (mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood).’ His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for a week. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph at a later date.

MARCH 6

5:43 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle parked at an address on Loxleigh Lane in Breslau. The suspect entered an unlocked vehicle stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MARCH 7

8:26 AM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to a Floradale Road location in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle lost control due to slippery road conditions from freezing rain. The vehicle then struck a hydro utility pole. There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the collision.

MARCH 8

5:28 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a commercial property on Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township. The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. The suspect(s) forced entry into a shop and once inside, stole various equipment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.