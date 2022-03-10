Kings extend lead atop conference with another pair of wins

A one-goal win provides as many points in the standings as a blowout. You also get two points for defeating either a league-leading team or one sitting at the bottom.

With that in mind, the Elmira Sugar Kings picked up four more points with a pair of wins over the weekend, edging out the two lowest-ranked teams in the GOJHL’s Midwestern Conference and solidifying their hold on top spot with 60 points (30-8).

On the road in Brantford Saturday night, the Kings beat the last-place Bandits 3-2. The following night back on home ice, they posted a 2-1 decision over the seventh-place Caledon Bombers.

Saturday night’s match was something of a strange one, with the home-side Bandits outshooting the Kings, who relied on special teams to make the difference.

After a scoreless first period, the Bandits were on the board first when play resumed in the middle frame. Less than three minutes later, Brody Leblanc made it a 1-1 game when he scored at 5:31, assisted by Brock Reinhart and Chris Black.

Elmira was up 2-1 at 7:17 when Adam Grein scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal. It was the PK squad that struck again at 11:40, with Luke Eurig, from Nathaniel Mott, scoring the second shortie of the period to put the visitors up 3-1.

The long goal of the third stanza drew the Bandits within one, but it was 3-2 Elmira when the final buzzer sounded. Shots, however, were 25-18 in favour of Brantford, with netminder Matthew Lunghi stopping 23 to post the victory.

Elmira was 0-3 on the power play, while Brantford went 0-6.

The pace was a little different the following night at the WMC, with the Kings scoring first and outshooting Caledon 32-20, but it was another one-goal decision.

Eurig’s 20th goal of the season put the home side up 1-0 at 7:11 of the opening period, with Jaxson Murray drawing an assist. That’s how the score would stand going into the first intermission.

In the second period, it was Leblanc (Reinhart, Black) who scored, giving the Kings a 2-0 lead for about five minutes before the Bombers got on the board at 13:24.

Despite exchanging chances – shots were 10-9 in Elmira’s favour in the third – neither team could convert, leading to a 2-1 final after 60 minutes.

Elmira goaltender Daniel Botelho stopped 19 shots for the win. Elmira was 0-4 with the man-advantage, while Caledon came up empty on its one opportunity.

This weekend, the Kings are in Cambridge Saturday night to face the second-place Redhawks (27-12-2). The team is home the following night to welcome the sixth-place Listowel Cyclones (14-19-5-1).