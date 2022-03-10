Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Bauman, Lovina (Brubacher)

Passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Groves Memorial Hospital at the age of 96 years. Wife of the late Simeon Bauman (2016). Mother of Sarah and George, Henry and Nancy, Judith and Abraham, Daniel and Salinda, Amos and Betsy all of Wallenstein, Veronica and Manassa Hoover of Proton Station, Simeon and Elizabeth, Ezra and Salome all of Wallenstein. Also remembered by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Henry Brubacher of Wallenstein. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Sarah (Martin) Brubacher, sister Catherine (Norman Hoover), and brother Owen Brubacher. Burial and service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Wellesley Mennonite Meeting House.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



