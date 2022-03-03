WRPS issue warnings regarding ongoing scams

Waterloo Regional Police are taking part in Fraud Prevention Month and is launching a campaign to educate the public on current scams affecting the community.

Throughout the month, police will describe how individuals are falling victim and will provide safety tips to prevent becoming a victim of fraud. Some of the scams that will be highlighted on WRPS social media platforms include:

Bitcoin scam

Online buy and sell scam

Gift card scam

Employment scam

Scams that target the elderly population

Fraud Prevention Month is an annual awareness campaign that provides Canadians the opportunity to stay informed on the dangers of fraud and to educate themselves on steps to take to help prevent them from falling victim. It is important that Canadians consider sharing this information with friends, neighbours and family members who may not have access to this information.

For additional resources and information pertaining to scams and frauds; also available in various languages, visit the Canadian Governments Protect Yourself Against Fraud page, the Competition Bureau website, or the Anti-Fraud Centre website.

FEBRUARY 22

7:53 PM | Waterloo Regional Police were conducting a mobile RIDE program in the area of Northfield Drive East and Bridge Street West when they stopped a blue Ford. The driver of the vehicle blew an alert on an approved screening device and was issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

FEBRUARY 23

7:25 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in New Hamburg. Sometime the previous evening, unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked in a driveway on Astor Crescent, causing damage to a side window and stealing personal property. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

8:44 AM | Police received another report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Astor Crescent in New Hamburg. Sometime overnight, an unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked in a driveway, causing damage to a side window and stealing personal property. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

FEBRUARY 24

3:23 AM | Police received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the area of Union and First streets in Elmira. An unknown suspect entered storage containers and vehicles located on the property of the business and stole items contained within. The suspect is described as a male, wearing a black coat, red hooded-sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and black footwear. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

7:30 PM | Two youths were charged following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle at a ball diamond in the Township of Perth East. A Perth County OPP officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Pierson Street. When police spoke to the occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that the novice driver had consumed alcohol. A roadside screening test was utilized, and the driver registered a warn range result. A three-day license suspension was issued. The 17-year-old driver of Perth East was charged with ‘novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above 0,’ and a 17-year-old passenger from Perth East was also charged with ‘person under 19 years consuming liquor.’ Both youths were issued Provincial Offences Notices.

FEBRUARY 25

10:30 PM | Perth County OPP charged a 25-year-old Milton driver after they were speeding more than 43km/h over the limit in the Township of Perth East. Police stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Milverton after it was found to be travelling in excess of 93km/h in a 50km/h limit zone. The driver was charged with ‘race motor vehicle – stunt.’ A 30-day-driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment were initiated. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges. In 2021, changes to the provincial stunt driving laws saw a decrease in the threshold for what is considered racing, to 40km/h over the speed limit, or higher, on roads with a posted speed limit that is less than 80km/h. It is still considered stunt driving when a vehicle is travelling 50km/h over the speed limit (or higher) on roads that are 80km/h or higher.

FEBRUARY 26

7:27 AM | Police report that a vehicle parked in a lot on Printery Road in St. Jacobs was entered sometime overnight. Unknown persons entered the vehicle by damaging a side window, stealing personal property. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

FEBRUARY 27

6:26 AM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Northfield Drive East near Township Road 3 in Woolwich Township. The vehicle was travelling on Northfield when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over into a ditch. No physical injuries were reported.

FEBRUARY 28

12:11 AM | Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of the St. Jacobs roundabout. As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was charged with a number of Highway Traffic Act offences, including ‘speeding’ and ‘suspended driving’ and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

12:28 PM | Police responded to the report of theft of a trailer from the yard of a business in the area of Industrial Drive in Elmira. Sometime between 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 28, an unknown suspect(s) attended the yard and stole a trailer. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.