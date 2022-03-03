A few tips and tricks will ensure you bake thick, chewy cookies every time

Thick cookies are often chewy cookies – and we made recipe choices to create cookies that are nice and thick! First, we use more brown sugar than white sugar: Brown sugar contains more water, so it helps make cookies moister and chewier.

Next, we let the dough rest for 30 minutes before shaping and baking the cookies. As the dough rests, the flour absorbs some of the water in the dough. The dough’s texture thickens up, which means that it won’t spread as much in the oven. We don’t press these cookies flat before baking, which helps prevent them from spreading and keeps them thicker.

Finally, removing the cookies from the oven when they look almost done helps maintain their chewy texture.

Pin Print Chewy Chocolate Cookies Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 12 Cookies Ingredients 1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup (4 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup packed (2 1/3 ounces) light brown sugar

2 tablespoons sugar

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Directions In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.

Place chocolate chips in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Heat in microwave at 50% power until melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to stir chocolate until completely melted and smooth.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl if using a handheld mixer), combine softened butter and the sugars. Mix on medium speed until well combined, about 1 1/2 minutes. Scrape down bowl.

Add egg, vanilla and melted chocolate. Mix on low speed until combined, about 2 minutes. Scrape down bowl.

Add flour mixture. Mix on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape down bowl and stir in any remaining dry flour. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let dough sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

When dough is ready, use your hands to roll dough into 12 balls (about 1 heaping tablespoon each). Place dough balls on parchment-lined baking sheet, arranging them in staggered rows and leaving 2 inches of space between balls.

Bake cookies until edges have just begun to set but centers are still very soft, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer baking sheet to a cooling rack. Let cookies cool completely on the baking sheet, about 30 minutes. Serve. Notes We prefer Dutch-processed cocoa powder in this recipe.