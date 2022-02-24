Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Kailing, Joyce

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the age of 63 years. Cherished wife of Ernst Kailing of Elmira. Devoted mother of Jeff and Michelle Kailing of Kitchener, and Stephanie and Steve Goode of Hanover. Amazing grandmother of Lili and Amelia Kailing; Hudson and Aiden Goode. Dear sister of Patricia and Bruce Ireland, Gary and Donna Laughlin, Janice and Dwayne Schaus, and sister-in-law of Ian Munro. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joyce was a dedicated volunteer at Woolwich Community Services Thrift Store. She was so kind and compassionate and touched many lives. Predeceased by her parents Stan and Jean (Monk) Laughlin, and sister Jennifer Munro. Visitation took place from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Mark Preece Family House or Woolwich Community Services would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

