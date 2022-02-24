Breslau among sites chosen for nurse practitioner-led health clinic

In a bid to boost healthcare services in the area, the province will set up a new nurse practitioner-led clinic (NPLC) in Breslau.

Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris last week announced $900,000 in annual funding to provide rural residents with greater access to primary-care services.

“This funding is part of a $6.2 million primary care package with the Ministry of Health. Today’s funding announcement will support salaries, benefits and overhead for three full-time nurse practitioners, one full-time registered practical nurse, one social worker, medical receptionist, and clinic coordinators. The new NPLC represents a collaborative effort to increase local access to high quality health care for families and individuals in our community,” said Harris February 18.

“It’s part of the province’s strategy to provide more and better access to primary care and facilities so that healthcare concerns can be addressed and treated with better, earlier outcomes.”

The expansion will provide care for some 2,400 patients in Breslau.

“I grew up in Breslau and I know what it’s like to be in a town where you’re sort of geographically kind of isolated – access to primary health care out there is very important. We’re very proud of the healthcare team at the NPLC and how they invite and engage in a partnership with others such as the pharmacists in the Breslau community. We’re very excited to move forward with this next phase providing care for people in Woolwich Township,” said clinic board chair Heather Cross. “We’re happy to provide the people in Breslau with closer primary care options.”

The $6.2 million will see 32 primary-care facilities established in high-need communities.

“Our government is committed to ensuring Ontarians have access to primary care when and where they need it,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in a release announcing the expansion. “This funding will benefit vulnerable Ontarians in communities across the province as we continue building a better, connected health care system focused on the needs of patients.”

The new Breslau location for the NPLC will provide primary care services such as family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, and other frontline professionals.

Nurse practitioner-led clinics like this will help patients with a complexity of needs be able to access treatment closer to home as well as providing care for many on healthcare waiting lists.

“The Waterloo Region Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic has a proven track record, and I am confident this expertise will go a very long way in supporting families and individuals in Breslau with their primary health care needs,” said Harris. “Expanding access to these high-quality services locally will benefit the community and help reduce hallway healthcare in our hospitals.”

More information about the Waterloo Region Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic can be found at wrnplc.ca.

“I know this is something the community is going to benefit from.”