Shantz, Kathleen “Kay” (nee Leech)
Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Freeport Health Centre in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Howard Shantz (1995). Dear mother of Douglas (Julia) of Calgary, Alberta, Patricia (Keith) Witts of Norwich, Gary (Rose) of Espanola, Paul of Conestogo, Richard (Marcel) of Calgary, Alberta, Debra (Barry) Burdett of Waterloo, Stephen (Sharon Saul) of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Laurie (Dean) Anderson of Castlegar, British Columbia. Sister-in-law of Marj Shantz, Rhea Gossman, and Norma (Lyle) Pfohl. Also lovingly remembered by her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Kay was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents Harry and Luella (Kolpean) Leech, siblings Robert Leech, Ruby Knott, James Leech, Kenneth Leech and Roxy Condy. Kay loved spending time with her family, knitting, sewing, gardening, bowling and travelling. Kay was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s, Conestogo. Visitation was held on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family funeral took place at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conestogo on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A recording of Kay’s service will be available on her tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment in Memory Gardens, Breslau. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.