President Linda Kennedy welcomed members to the first meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society which was held virtually on Tuesday, February 8th at 2 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS:

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY –Assistance was given to people researching – Benninger, Fischer, Goetz, Hummel, Huss, Molson, Reinhart, Waechter, and Weiler.

BIRTHDAY CLUB – Cards continue to be sent out to members who are in the “Over 80’s Club” 10 for Oct., 5 for Nov., 8 for Dec., 6 for Jan., and 3 for Feb. There are 89 members in the 80+ Birthday Club.

CEMETERY – Work is continuing on the life story of Pat Johnson who is buried in our cemetery

CHURCH – There have been 5 baptisms and 5 deaths since our last meeting. Updated and indexed Baptism, Marriage and Death records for 2021.

MEMBERSHIP – We have 287 member households with 177 receiving emails

NEWSLETTER – Will be sent out shortly.

PROGRAM – Hoping we can hold our “Open Houses” this summer. Tentatively we are hoping to celebrate Heritage Day on Sunday, September 18th and November 20th for the Annual General Meeting.

RESOURCE CENTRE – The inside and outside of the house were decorated for Christmas.

DONATIONS –

Waterloo County Deaths, 1870, 1871, 1872. Hard copy of the 1851 census of Waterloo township. A Roman Catholic Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Wellington District, 1846-1849 Wellington County Directory and Gazetteer 1867 The Beginner’s Guide to German Genealogical Research In Search of Your German Roots, Angus Baxter