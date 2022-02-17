Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Maryhill Historical Society

byDiane Strickler
February 17, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

President Linda Kennedy welcomed members to the first meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society which was held virtually on Tuesday, February 8th at 2 p.m. 

COMMITTEE REPORTS:

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY –Assistance was given to people researching – Benninger, Fischer, Goetz, Hummel, Huss, Molson, Reinhart, Waechter, and Weiler.

BIRTHDAY CLUB – Cards continue to be sent out to members who are in the “Over 80’s Club” 10 for Oct., 5 for Nov., 8 for Dec., 6 for Jan., and 3 for Feb. There are 89 members in the 80+ Birthday Club.

CEMETERY – Work is continuing on the life story of Pat Johnson who is buried in our cemetery  

CHURCH – There have been 5 baptisms and 5 deaths since our last meeting. Updated and indexed Baptism, Marriage and Death records for 2021.

MEMBERSHIP – We have 287 member households with 177 receiving emails

NEWSLETTER – Will be sent out shortly. 

PROGRAM – Hoping we can hold our “Open Houses” this summer.  Tentatively we are hoping to celebrate Heritage Day on Sunday, September 18th and November 20th  for the Annual General Meeting.

RESOURCE CENTRE – The inside and outside of the house were decorated for Christmas.

DONATIONS –

  1. Waterloo County Deaths, 1870, 1871, 1872.
  2. Hard copy of the 1851 census of Waterloo township.
  3. A Roman Catholic Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Wellington District, 1846-1849
  4. Wellington County Directory and Gazetteer 1867
  5. The Beginner’s Guide to German Genealogical Research
  6. In Search of Your German Roots, Angus Baxter
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



Related Posts
Read the full story

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

President Pauline Weiland welcomed all present and opened the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute meeting with the Ode and the…
February 16, 2022
Read the full story

Santa Cruise

It was so good to see Santa Claus go through Maryhill on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3:30…
December 22, 2021
Read the full story

Bloomingdale W.I.

The December meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, December 9th at the Bloomingdale United…
December 13, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0