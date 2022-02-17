Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Bowman, Elvina (Brubacher)

Died peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home, 335 Hill St., West Montrose, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Delton Bowman (2009). Dear mother of Aden and the late Shirley (2017) of Bracebridge, Naomi and Ervin Weber of RR 1, St. Clements, Oscar and Ella Bowman of RR 1, West Montrose, Mary and Joshua Brubacher of West Montrose, John and Adriana of Elmira, Esther and Duane Bauman of Fordwich. Also survived by 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Sister of Sarah (Mrs. Ephraim Bowman), Joseph and Esther Brubacher, Emmanuel and Esther Martin. Sister-in-law of Oliver and Esther Bowman, Urias and Christine Bowman, Selema Wideman, Leander and Alice Bowman, Eileen and Earl Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents Wendal and Magdalena Brubacher, two sons Amsey (Esther), and Alvin in infancy, one grandchild, one sister, Esther (Emmanuel), one brother, Melvin, three sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law. Viewing was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 335 Hill St., West Montrose. A family service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Jacky, Laura Jane (nee Hackert)

Jacky, Laura Jane (nee Hackert) Passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at…
February 10, 2022
Read the full story

Freeman, Lydia

Freeman, Lydia Peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener at the…
February 10, 2022
Read the full story

Logel-Doll, Julie

Logel-Doll, Julie Passed away with family by her side on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s General…
February 1, 2022
Read the full story

Horst, Noah S.

Horst, Noah S. Peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home, Noah S. Horst of RR 3,…
February 1, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0