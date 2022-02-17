Bowman, Elvina (Brubacher)
Died peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home, 335 Hill St., West Montrose, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Delton Bowman (2009). Dear mother of Aden and the late Shirley (2017) of Bracebridge, Naomi and Ervin Weber of RR 1, St. Clements, Oscar and Ella Bowman of RR 1, West Montrose, Mary and Joshua Brubacher of West Montrose, John and Adriana of Elmira, Esther and Duane Bauman of Fordwich. Also survived by 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Sister of Sarah (Mrs. Ephraim Bowman), Joseph and Esther Brubacher, Emmanuel and Esther Martin. Sister-in-law of Oliver and Esther Bowman, Urias and Christine Bowman, Selema Wideman, Leander and Alice Bowman, Eileen and Earl Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents Wendal and Magdalena Brubacher, two sons Amsey (Esther), and Alvin in infancy, one grandchild, one sister, Esther (Emmanuel), one brother, Melvin, three sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law. Viewing was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 335 Hill St., West Montrose. A family service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.