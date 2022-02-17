Andrew “Andy” Jansen

(1955 – 2020)

After suffering most of his adult life from mental illness, Andy is finally at peace. Andy passed away in his sleep in the North Saskatchewan River Valley, Edmonton. “I am tired, I am weak, I am worn; Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home” (Hymn)

Beloved son of Mary Jansen and predeceased by his father, George Jansen. Brother of Aalt Jansen (Angela), Eveline Gaede (Rod), Pamela Jansen (Rob van der Linde) and Patricia Morris (Mark); Uncle to James, Jordan and Nick Gaede, Chris and Jim Martyn and Aalt and Cobi Morris.

Andy had a kind, loving soul. Family was all important to him, and through the grace of God, he reunited with us not so long ago. His mind, though tortured, was inquisitive and brilliant. Humour was his trademark, reflected in clever nicknames he graced us with which stick to this day. When we think of Andy, we have countless stories, wonderful childhood memories that his illness can’t betray. His warmth and spirit will live on in those who knew and loved him.

“I will both lay me down in peace, and sleep: for thou, Lord, only makest me dwell in safety” Psalm 4:8

As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Mental Health would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Remember Me

Not of what could have been

Nor stories that were never meant to be told

Remember Me

Before the shadows fell

Covering my sight and my soul.

Remember Me

For I am gone

But my voice can still be heard

Embodied in the countless others

Who fight in silence

To share your earth

Judgement has no power

Where love can be seen

Every life has purpose

Remember this.

Remember Me.

By Pat Morris