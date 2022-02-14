MONDAY: February 14,2022 Case # 1795

OFFENCE : Pornographic Material DATE: JANUARY 20, 2022

LOCATION : East Avenue, KITCHENER, ON

WRPS Investigating Pornographic Images Found on Playground of Local Elementary School

Occ: 22-014962 (997)

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after 10 pornographic images were located on the playground of a Kitchener elementary school.

Some of the pornographic images were of young children, while the others contained pornographic images of adults.

The images were located Thursday, January 20, 2022, by children at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on East Avenue in Kitchener.

Police responded, seized the images and are working together with school officials as the investigation continues.

Members of our Cybercrime, Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units are investigating and are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance, to call 519-570-9777 (reference occurrence number 22-014962) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In particular, investigators are looking for video between 7 a.m. and noon on January 20, 2022.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

