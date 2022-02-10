Waterloo Regional Police have charged two drivers in connection to the Freedom Convoys that took place last weekend.

On February 5 at approximately 2:50 p.m., police received a report of a driving incident connected to the Freedom Convoys. The driver of a blue Subaru was part of the moving protest, driving around the area of Peppler Street and Laurel Street in Waterloo when he became involved in a dispute with the driver of a taxi.

The driver of the Subaru sped up and slammed on his brakes ahead of the taxi driver, which almost resulted in a rear-end collision.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit investigated the incident, and as a result, charged a 42-year-old Kitchener man with ‘stunt driving’ and ‘careless driving.’ His driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit performed a traffic stop on a semi-trailer truck in the area of Alexandra Avenue in Waterloo. The truck driver was participating in the rolling vehicle protest for the Freedom Convoy.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old man was charged with ‘unnecessary noise,’ ‘unnecessary slow driving’ and additional charges regarding improper documentation for a commercial motor vehicle.

JANUARY 31

11:47 AM | Unknown suspect(s) damaged a mail box in the area of Ament Line and Hawkesville Road in Wellesley Township. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

FEBRUARY 2

3:33 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest roads near Bloomingdale. The driver was heading north on Sawmill Road when they lost control while braking and slid across the road, striking a road sign. No physical injuries were reported as a result of the collision. A 22-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

4:40 PM | A vehicle was being driven south on Church Street West near Floradale Road west of Elmira when the driver lost control and left the roadway, striking a hydro pole. There was no damage to the pole and no physical injuries sustained at the time.

FEBRUARY 3

8:00 AM | Following a break-in at a residence on Kraft Drive in Woolwich Township, members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team laid charges on a 33-year-old Kitchener man. He is charged with ‘break and enter,’ ‘commit theft’ (two counts) and ‘operation while prohibited.’

11:05 AM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Listowel Road and Floradale Road in Woolwich Township. A vehicle was being driven east on Listowel Road when, due to high winds and icy road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, slid down an embankment and came to a stop on its roof. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded to Listowel and Floradale roads near Elmira Feb. 3 after a van went off the road and rolled over in a ditch. High winds and icy roads were a factor. No one was injured. [Justine Fraser]

FEBRUARY 5

7:30 PM | Perth County OPP charged a Perth East resident after an assault during a domestic occurrence after being called to a residence on Pacific Avenue in Milverton. The victim received minor injuries as a result. A 38-year-old resident of Perth East was arrested and charged with ‘assault – spousal.’ The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

FEBRUARY 7

9:29 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Maryhill Road and St. Charles Street West in Maryhill. A road grater was travelling south on Maryhill Road when the side of the vehicle caught a power line. The wires were pulled down and came to rest on the vehicle. The road was closed for approximately 40 minutes while Waterloo North Hydro cleared the vehicle from the wires. There were no injuries and no charges were laid.

A downed hydro line brought emergency crews to Maryhill Feb. 7. [Justine Fraser]

10:49 AM | Police received a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle in Hawkesville. Sometime during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked in a driveway in the area of Geddes and Diefenbacher streets. Personal property was taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

11:20 AM | Police received another report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle in Hawkesville. Sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked in a driveway in the area of Broadway and Martha streets. Personal property was taken.

3:10 PM | Yet another Hawkesville resident reported a theft from a parked vehicle, the result of unknown suspect(s) active overnight on Geddes and Diefenbacher streets.

4:17 PM | Police received a report of a theft from two vehicles in St. Jacobs. Sometime between the evening of February 5 and the morning of February 6, unknown suspect(s) entered vehicles parked in a driveway in the area of Northside Drive and King Street North. Personal property was taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:29 PM | Police got another call about a theft from an unlocked vehicle in Hawkesville. As with the others, someone acting overnight entered a vehicle parked in a driveway in the area of Geddes Street and Herrgott Road. Personal property was taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.