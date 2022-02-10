Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Freeman, Lydia

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Freeman (2003). Dear mother of Sharon and Norm Hollinger of Elmira, Brian and Carol of Lloydminster, Alberta, Mark and Teresa of Salida, Colorado, Marvin and Marlene of Poncha Springs, Colorado, and Darcy of Fort Worth, Texas. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Christel (Tim) Ivanyshyn, Luke (Lori) Hollinger, David (Tara) Freeman, Murray (Tatiana) Freeman, Kristy Freeman, Courtney (Clint) Shields; great-grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle Styles), Abby and Clay Hollinger; Daniel Freeman; Lorne and Linnea Freeman; Lila and Cole Shields, Stephanie Ivanyshyn; and great-great-granddaughter Evelyn Redgrave. Sister of Amos and Grace Weber and sister-in-law of Marcella Martin. Predeceased by her parents Amos and Lovina (Martin) Weber, stillborn son, stillborn granddaughter Gabrielle Hollinger, siblings Clayton (Elmeda) Weber, Selina (Tobias) Brubacher, Ivan (Edna) Weber, Irene (Henry) Martin, Susanna (Leonard) Freeman, Martha (Mel) Eby, E. Lloyd Weber, and Gordon’s family: Seleda (Howard) Martin, Lloyd (Adeline) Freeman, Edna (Peter) Bowman, Cleason (Irene) Freeman, Emerson (Mary) (Leah) Freeman, Leonard (Susanna) Freeman, and Alice (Henry) Martin. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The service will be livestreamed on Lydia’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation, or Groves Memorial Hospital would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.



Related Posts
Read the full story

Logel-Doll, Julie

Logel-Doll, Julie Passed away with family by her side on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s General…
February 1, 2022
Read the full story

Horst, Noah S.

Horst, Noah S. Peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home, Noah S. Horst of RR 3,…
February 1, 2022
Read the full story

Jacob F Wall

Jacob F Wall Born February 26th, 1994. Died suddenly on January 25th of 2022. Leaves to mourn his…
February 1, 2022
Read the full story

Cadeau, Jeffrey

Cadeau, Jeffrey Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Guelph at the age of 62 years. Cherished…
January 21, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0