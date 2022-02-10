Freeman, Lydia
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Freeman (2003). Dear mother of Sharon and Norm Hollinger of Elmira, Brian and Carol of Lloydminster, Alberta, Mark and Teresa of Salida, Colorado, Marvin and Marlene of Poncha Springs, Colorado, and Darcy of Fort Worth, Texas. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Christel (Tim) Ivanyshyn, Luke (Lori) Hollinger, David (Tara) Freeman, Murray (Tatiana) Freeman, Kristy Freeman, Courtney (Clint) Shields; great-grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle Styles), Abby and Clay Hollinger; Daniel Freeman; Lorne and Linnea Freeman; Lila and Cole Shields, Stephanie Ivanyshyn; and great-great-granddaughter Evelyn Redgrave. Sister of Amos and Grace Weber and sister-in-law of Marcella Martin. Predeceased by her parents Amos and Lovina (Martin) Weber, stillborn son, stillborn granddaughter Gabrielle Hollinger, siblings Clayton (Elmeda) Weber, Selina (Tobias) Brubacher, Ivan (Edna) Weber, Irene (Henry) Martin, Susanna (Leonard) Freeman, Martha (Mel) Eby, E. Lloyd Weber, and Gordon’s family: Seleda (Howard) Martin, Lloyd (Adeline) Freeman, Edna (Peter) Bowman, Cleason (Irene) Freeman, Emerson (Mary) (Leah) Freeman, Leonard (Susanna) Freeman, and Alice (Henry) Martin. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The service will be livestreamed on Lydia’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation, or Groves Memorial Hospital would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.