Waterloo Regional Police Continue to Investigate an Assault in Kitchener

MONDAY:  February 7,2022                      Case # 1794              

OFFENCE: Assault                                        DATE:   October 17, 2021

LOCATION:  Duke Street East and Cedar Street North, KITCHENER, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an assault that took place in Kitchener.

On October 17, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Duke Street East and Cedar Street North.

The victim was believed to have been struck by a projectile from a suspected airsoft gun. The victim sustained minor injuries.

This is believed to have been a targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Observer Staff
