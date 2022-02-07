Waterloo Regional Police Continue to Investigate an Assault in Kitchener

MONDAY: February 7,2022 Case # 1794

OFFENCE : Assault DATE: October 17, 2021

LOCATION: Duke Street East and Cedar Street North, KITCHENER, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an assault that took place in Kitchener.

On October 17, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Duke Street East and Cedar Street North.

The victim was believed to have been struck by a projectile from a suspected airsoft gun. The victim sustained minor injuries.

This is believed to have been a targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing.

