The perfect slaw for the Asian new year

So 2022 is the year of the Tiger, although no tigers were harmed in the creation of this recipe!

Tigers are both strong and elegant, as is this great salad.

Coleslaws were actually invented in the Southern US as they could be a type of salad that would hold up well on hotter days and could also be relatively inexpensive to make.

They also compliment any great Southern BBQ menu.

This version has a few more exotic ingredients and not only makes a great side dish, but could be eaten as a meal.

If you’re cooking broccoli for another meal, for example, sometimes people don’t like to use the stalks, which of course is wasteful. They are really good shredded or sliced finely into a slaw. One can even find them already shredded in the prepared salad section of the grocery store.

Wonton skins can usually be found in the produce section. If you simple slice them and fry in a pan until crispy and then put in a basket strainer, they make a great crouton alternative to add a crunch to any salad.

You could use peanuts or any kind of nuts or sunflower seeds if you prefer to be nut-free. This adds another level of texture and taste as well as an element of protein to the dish.

If you like Asian foods for a change, we have a great Chinese takeout menu available this weekend with Chef Duff at RiverSong for you to enjoy.

1 head nappa (or Chinese) cabbage

2 broccoli stocks

1 cup julienne carrot

1 cup julienne red pepper

1/2 cup julienne snow peas

1/2 cup bean sprouts

1 bunch green onion

Dressing:

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup sesame oil

1 pkg. wonton skins

1/2 cup roasted peanuts Directions Whisk dressing ingredients together.

Combine with sliced veggies.

Cut wonton skins into desired shaped and fry to make crispy.

Garnish salad with wonton crisps and chopped peanuts.