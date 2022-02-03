Logel-Doll, Julie

Passed away with family by her side on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age of 62 years. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Wilf Doll of Elmira for 40 years. Best Mom in the world to Angela and Carrie. Proud Grandma of Tru and Ruby. Daughter of Laverne and the late Laura (Fronchak) Logel. Sister of Dennis, Doug, Steve and Vette, Rose and Tim, Betty Ann and Keith. Sister-in-law of Peter and Lea. Julie is lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their family. Julie spent her early childhood in Elmira until they moved to the family farm in her teens. While attending EDSS she met the love of her life, Wilf. They married in 1981 having many adventures together, including having two daughters. From road trips and camping with family; and friends that felt like family, to buying and building houses and making them home. She was a very proud Grandma to her two loving Granddaughters, Tru and Ruby and loved to watch them play and be creative. She was known for her organization with lists upon lists and Tupperware upon Tupperware and Rubbermaid totes for those bigger jobs. Julie spent most of her working life at Home Hardware which became a family affair. If it didn’t come from Home Hardware it wasn’t needed. Christmas baking became a yearly tradition that was near and dear to our family and she really enjoyed sharing her baking secrets with Tru and Ruby. We shared the cookies and squares that we made with love to family and friends. Julie was somewhat of a wine connoisseur and really enjoyed pairing the wines from Wine Club to delicious treats and meals. Julie and Wilf often visited wineries to find the newest thing. Julie found a community in the Well-Fit program at the University of Waterloo where she started the Well-Fit dinner group to give the opportunity to share and connect and often hosted BBQ’s to celebrate. The strength both physically and emotionally she gained from Well-Fit proved essential these last few years. Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will be held on Friday February 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, followed by cremation. Reservations are required for the visitation and the mass. Please call 519-669-2207 to register. Masks are required and distancing will be maintained. A recording of the funeral will be available to view on Julie’s tribute page on the funeral home website by Friday afternoon. Donations in Julie’s memory to the University of Waterloo Well-Fit Program would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to the Home Care Nursing Team 7002 in particular, Barb, Jane, Vanessa as well as to the nursing staff at St. Mary’s 6th floor and Grand River Hospital 4th floor.