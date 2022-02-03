Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Horst, Noah S.

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home, Noah S. Horst of RR 3, Listowel, formerly of RR 4, Elmira, at the age of 92. Husband of the late Lydian Frey (2020). Dear father of Irene and Amsey Weber of RR 2, Wallenstein; Peter and Ermina Horst of RR 4, Listowel; Amsey and Nancy Horst, Cleason and Susannah Horst, Aaron and Lydia Horst all of RR 3, Listowel; Esther and George Martin of RR 5, Lucknow; Lovina and Noah Martin of RR 1, Holyrood; Oscar Horst, Anna Horst and Marian Horst of RR 3, Listowel; Nancy and Harvey Bowman of RR 4, Listowel; Allan and Mary Horst of RR 1, Harriston. Also survived by 74 grandchildren and 117 great-grandchildren. Brother of Barbara and Alvin Martin of RR 3, Holyrood and Anna (the late Joseph Gingrich) of RR 3, Listowel. Predeceased by his parents Noah and Anna Horst, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four brothers: Joseph (Sarah) Horst, Henry (Edna) Horst, Edwin (Anna) Horst, Elam (Esther) Horst, two sisters: Velina (Sidney) Martin, Salome (Aaron) Martin. Viewing was held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 1 – 5 p.m. and Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the home of Oscar Horst, 8149 Wellington Rd. 86, Listowel. Family service took place at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 then to Weaverland Mennonite Meeting House for burial in the adjoining cemetery and further service.

