In Loving Memory of

GREG HALLMAN

Feb 13 1947 – Feb 4 2021

It is hard to believe that a year has passed since

we lost Greg, our Husband, Dad and Grampa.

Your memory has walked beside us and

we are so grateful for the company.

Every day we have been thankful

for the time we had with you.

We miss your smile, laughter,

wit and presence.

We know you are in Heaven

watching over us.

Til we meet again…….