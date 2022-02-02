Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Jacob F Wall

Born February 26th, 1994. Died suddenly on January 25th of 2022. Leaves to mourn his wife Edna (Sherk), two sons and two daughters, both parents Peter & Klara Wall of Wingham, Anna (Wall) & Reuben Shirk of Hollyrood, Henry & Amanda Brubacher of Belize, Ben & Trina Reimer of Chesley, Peter & Lucinda Sherk of Algoma, Mary (Wall) & Samuel Knorr of RR3 Ripley, John & Lena Sherk of Wingham, Clara (Wall) & Allan Sherk of Wroxeter, Judith (Wall) & Onias Sherk of Wingham, Susana & Abram Wall of RR1 Wingham.

Viewing was at the home (90227 Kieffer Line) on Thursday January 27th from 2-4 pm and Friday January 28th from 9-11 am and 2-4 pm. Small funeral services were held at the home on Saturday January 29th at 8:30 am. Burial at 90848 Jeffray Line and further services at the meeting house.

Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home, Brussels.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
