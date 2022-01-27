Woolwich hikes water and wastewater rates for 2022

After a freeze on water and sewer rates in 2021, Woolwich is looking to make up some ground, raising the cost of water by 3.62 per cent and wastewater by 2.99 per cent.

In a reversal of normal practice, the hikes are above the increases routinely charged by the Region of Waterloo, fees that make up the bulk of the township’s costs. Woolwich is looking to add two new staff members to be paid for directly from the bills of residents.

The water and wastewater budgets were given tentative approval by councillors meeting Monday night.

On the water side, usage rates will climb to $1.82 per cubic metre from $1.76. That will add $12.24 per year to the water bills of the average residential customer using 204 cubic metres were year (17 cubic metres per month), said director of finance Richard Petherick.

The region has increased bulk water costs by 2.9 per cent. Those fees account for 73 per cent of the township’s operating costs.

With wastewater, the increase brings the usage rate to $3 per cubic metre from $2.91, representing an additional $18.36 per year for the average customer. Here, too, the region has increased the water charge, which accounts for 75 per cent of township costs, by 2.9 per cent.

The region has been increasing its rates for years, ranging from 1.9 to 9.9 per cent in some cases, with no end in sight.

The two new hires are to be funded fully from water and wastewater charges, which are levied on a full cost-recovery model, which sees users pay for all operating expenses and all future maintenance and replacement costs. The township is looking for a hourly, unionized water/wastewater operator and a non-unionized compliance administrative assistant.

For 2022, the township is also in the last phase of its remote meter-reading program that will see radio transmitters installed on the meters at some 6,200 households. The final push is being carried out this year in Elmira.