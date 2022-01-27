Waterloo Regional Police this week issued a warning to businesses after pharmacies were targeted throughout the region.

Officers are monitoring pharmacies and speaking with business owners and employees to ensure they have the latest information and updated safety tips, police said in a release.

There have been seven reported pharmacy robberies since the beginning of the year. Investigators believe that the suspects target prescription medication that they will then sell within the community.

Year-to-date, WRPS has responded to 24 robberies, double the 12 robberies during the same period last year.

Police say they have deployed significant resources to solve these robberies, and investigators continue to work diligently to determine if organized crime is a contributing factor.

Pharmacies are encouraged to report suspicious activity immediately to police, have more than one employee working at a time when possible and have well-maintained video surveillance equipment.

JANUARY 19

9:00 AM | The Perth County OPP are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen from a rural property in Perth East. The victim contacted police when they realized their black 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck had been stolen overnight from their residence on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East. The keys were in the vehicle, along with the victim’s wallet, and $600 cash. Police remind citizens to keep all vehicles and buildings locked, and report any suspicious activity immediately. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

4:01 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Berlett’s Road in Wilmot Township. A driver was operating a vehicle travelling north on Notre Dame Drive when another vehicle proceeding west through the intersection on Berlett’s Road struck them. The driver of the first vehicle then lost control and collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked on the west side shoulder of Notre Dame Road. One driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’

5:38 PM | Emergency services responded to a collision in the area of Listowel Road and Steffler Road in Wellesley Township. A commercial vehicle was travelling west on Listowel Road while a motor vehicle was traveling east at this same time. The driver of the vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the commercial vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 31-year-old Kitchener man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old Strathroy-Caradoc man, reported no physical injuries. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage that captured the collision, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JANUARY 22

7:50 PM | A 19-year-old Wellesley man is facing multiple charges in the wake of a disturbance in Kitchener. Police responded to the area of Cherry and Strange streets for a report of a disturbance involving several individuals. During the incident, a physical fight occurred, with one of the involved individuals allegedly brandishing a firearm. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, the Wellesley man was charged with ‘assault,’ ‘uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm’ and ‘breach of probation.’ Police are seeking to identify and speak with a second person in relation to this incident. The individual is described as a Black male, tall, with a thin build, wearing black pants, a black jacket, a white hat and a red bandana.

JANUARY 23

12:42 AM | Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of St. Charles Street East and Notre Dame Avenue in Maryhill. The driver of the vehicle lost control, left the highway and struck a hydro pole. There were no injuries reported. A 24-year-old Cambridge man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JANUARY 24

7:14 AM | Emergency crews responded to Katherine Street North in Woolwich Township after a man driving a Toyota Tundra collided with a transport truck. The driver of the truck was making a turn onto the road, with flatbed trailer extended across the entire roadway when the collision occurred. Police report there were no injuries.

Katherine Street was closed near Winterbourne Monday morning while crews dealt with a collision between a transport truck and a pickup truck. [Joe Merlihan]