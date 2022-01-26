Martin, Harvey M.
Passed away peacefully at his home, RR 1, Elmira on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in his 91st year. Husband of the late Velina (Weber) Martin (2018). Father of Lester and Martha Martin, Maurice and Susannah Martin all of RR 6, Mount Forest; Naomi and Paul Martin, Ruth and Floyd Martin all of RR 3, Mount Forest; Robert and Lena Martin of RR 6, Mount Forest; Emma and Willard Martin of Holstein; Phares and Mary Martin of RR 5, Mount Forest; and Paul and Shirley Martin of RR 1, Elmira. Also survived by 47 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren. Brother of Minerva and John Horst, Salema Martin, Amsey and Annie Martin, Alice and Aden Horst, Elsie and Amsey Weber. Brother-in-law of Florence Martin. Predeceased by his parents Ibra and Malinda Martin, one brother, one sister, two brothers-in-law, one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Friends called at the home of Paul and Shirley Martin, 1255 Jesse Place, RR 1, Elmira on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 1 – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2 – 6 p.m. A family service was held at the home at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.