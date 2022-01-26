Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
17
Shares
17
0
0

Martin, Harvey M.

Passed away peacefully at his home, RR 1, Elmira on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in his 91st year. Husband of the late Velina (Weber) Martin (2018). Father of Lester and Martha Martin, Maurice and Susannah Martin all of RR 6, Mount Forest; Naomi and Paul Martin, Ruth and Floyd Martin all of RR 3, Mount Forest; Robert and Lena Martin of RR 6, Mount Forest; Emma and Willard Martin of Holstein; Phares and Mary Martin of RR 5, Mount Forest; and Paul and Shirley Martin of RR 1, Elmira. Also survived by 47 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren. Brother of Minerva and John Horst, Salema Martin, Amsey and Annie Martin, Alice and Aden Horst, Elsie and Amsey Weber. Brother-in-law of Florence Martin. Predeceased by his parents Ibra and Malinda Martin, one brother, one sister, two brothers-in-law, one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Friends called at the home of Paul and Shirley Martin, 1255 Jesse Place, RR 1, Elmira on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 1 – 5 p.m. and on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2 – 6 p.m. A family service was held at the home at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

17
0
0
Share 17
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
17
Shares
Share 17
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.



Related Posts
Read the full story

Sauder, Ivan B.

Sauder, Ivan B. Passed away peacefully at his home RR 1, Waterloo on Friday, January 21, 2022 at…
January 25, 2022
Read the full story

Smith, Harry

Smith, Harry Passed away on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at the age of 78 years. Cherished and beloved…
January 19, 2022
Read the full story

Moser, Joanne

Moser, Joanne Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice Waterloo on Sunday, January 16, 2022,…
January 19, 2022
Read the full story

Hanley, Norma

Hanley, Norma Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital at the age of…
January 19, 2022
Total
17
Share
17
0
0
0