Smith, Harry

Passed away on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at the age of 78 years. Cherished and beloved father and father-in-law of Jocelyn Schaefer (Gary) of Kitchener, and Caitlin Smith (Nick) of Elmira. Bonus Grandpa to Aceson and Declan. Brother of Elizabeth Sheppard (Michael – d. 2012) of Folly Beach, South Carolina. Special friend of Darline Livingstone of Kitchener, and remembered by Jocelyn and Caitlin’s mother, Donna. Predeceased by his niece Lisa. Harry, or ‘Chip’ to some, came to Canada from Scotland after several years at sea, and came to Galt, Ontario. Harry was a lover of books, music and instruments, was an avid gardener, a sports fanatic, and a lifelong supporter of his hometown soccer team, St. Johnstone F.C. out of Perth, Scotland. Though he spent most of his professional life teaching in adult education and in the WRDSB system, his absolute favourite role, by far, was Dad. He was so incredibly proud of his girls. In addition to his larger than life personality and his remarkable intellect, his sense of humour is what people will remember most about him, and the uncanny way that intellect and humour drew people to him. Harry dedicated many years to the Elmira Sugar Kings as their Statistician, and was part of the 2001 Sutherland Cup winning team. Harry was so fortunate to be connected later in his life to maternal family members back in the U.K., as well as Canada, that he did not know he had, and this opened the door to many new faces, stories and people to love. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to Woolwich Community Services – Food Bank or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home. A very special note of thanks to Grace Maher at Dreisinger Funeral Home for her warmth, support and compassion during this difficult time