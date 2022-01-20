Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Experimenting with pizza given the extra time on our hands

Maybe you’re stuck at home because of lockdowns or possibly the snow is piled up in front of your doorway or simply because, baby, it’s cold outside.

Either way here’s a fun recipe concept to play around with when you have time to experiment.

We’re always trying to make staple recipes while adhering to various dietary restrictions.

For example, let’s make a vegetarian burger or turkey dinner! Let’s make baked goods without flour!

The idea of this pizza crust is not only to be gluten-free, of course, but is actually also low in carbs and has a unique taste to it. A lot of cauliflower crusts ask you to blanch the cauliflower first, which can make the crust more soggy. The idea of using raw cauliflower to grind up makes the crust a little firmer.

Perfecting the crust is what this recipe is all about. You won’t be using a rolling pin so don’t even try unless you want to be in a fit of bitter tears and heavy sobbing.

You need to simply form the crust by hand on a tray, however it’s important to pre-bake it before adding toppings to firm it up.

Like the original focaccia, flatbreads, and pizzas of ancient Italy, you can of course garnish this any way you like.

I’m just giving you a different topping idea, since we already have a different bottom.

Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza

Recipe by Chef Duff

Perfecting the crust is what this recipe is all about. You won't be using a rolling pin so don't even try unless you want to be in a fit of bitter tears and heavy sobbing.

You need to simply form the crust by hand on a tray, however it’s important to pre-bake it before adding toppings to firm it up

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast

  • 1 tsp. olive oil

  • 1 small head of cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets (about 4 cups)

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1/2 cup almond flour

  • 1/4 tsp. each of salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • 1/3 cup of your favourite pizza sauce

  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)

  • 1 cup chopped kale or spinach

  • 1/2 cup jarred marinated artichoke hearts, drained and sliced

  • 1/4 cup of your favourite grated cheese

  • Salt, pepper, garlic powder to taste

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F .
  • Place chicken in 8-inch square glass baking dish. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with garlic seasoning. Bake until no longer pink inside, about 10-15 minutes. Transfer to cutting board; let cool enough to handle. Shred into bite-size pieces with two forks. Set aside.
  • Meanwhile, pulse half of cauliflower in food processor until in fine crumbs; transfer to large bowl. Repeat with remaining half of cauliflower; add to same bowl. Stir in eggs, ground almonds, salt and pepper until well combined.
  • Transfer cauliflower mixture to parchment paper-lined 14-inch pizza pan or large baking sheet; spread into 12-inch round. Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.
  • Remove from oven; spread sauce over crust. Top with chicken, red onion, kale, artichoke hearts and cheese. Bake until red onion is beginning to soften, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.
  • Allow to settle for 5 minutes – cut into slices and enjoy. (May need knife and fork.)

Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.
