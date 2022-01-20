Drayton returns to digital format with new behind-the-scenes series

The show, as the saying goes, must go on. For Drayton Entertainment, that means that if they can’t bring their audience into the theatre, they’ll bring the show to the audience via an online streaming service.

Starting January 30, people will be able stream episodes of Drayton’s new virtual series, appropriately entitled ‘Backstage Pass’ as it offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look as the host of the show, artistic director Alex Mustakas, sits next to some very talented singers, comedians and actors.

“It’s a pass to get you backstage to see the goings-on and how shows are put together. But more importantly, I interviewed about 40 actors and singers and so on, and they give us some real poignant moments of what it’s been like to be on hiatus for a couple years already, what they miss about the theatre, and also what audiences miss. Why theatre is important to our communities and to society as well,” Mustakas explained.

“We know people can’t come back into the theatre for a while, so it’s just our way of reaching out to our stakeholders, our audiences and so on, and saying, ‘we’re still here.’ For the theatre lovers, it’s going to be a great virtual Streaming every Sunday night through a platform called Theater Mania, Backstage Pass will provide theatre lovers with a way to watch some of their favourite performers again or introduce them to talented performers that have performed on stages from Broadway to Drayton. Plus, Neil Aitchison brings a Smile of the Day as the lovable Mountie Constable Archibald F. Inkster, and funnyman Wade Lynch makes a comic royal appearance.

In the first episode of Backstage Pass, audiences will get to watch artists Alexis Gordon, Lisa Horner, Robert Markus and Andrew Scanlon sing their hearts out, performing some of their favourite hits. The Great Community Talent Search launches in the first episode with its first contestant Emma Reynolds of Penetanguishene.

“With what’s going on at the moment, we’re so isolated. I think this is going to give people an hour a week of something to smile about, something to sing along to.”

Mustakas said he is hopeful that by June they’ll be back on the stage doing live plays for 2022, but that’s dependent on restrictions and any further lockdowns.

The virtual series of 10 weekly episodes will run Sunday nights from January 30 to April 3. Each hour-long episode will be available on demand for seven days after it airs. More information can be found online at www.draytonentertainment.com.