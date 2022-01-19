Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Hanley, Norma

Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Norma will be forever cherished by her husband, Jim. They were inseparable for 62 years. Devoted mother to Ron (Stephanie), Mike (Tina) and her late son Rick (2011). She was the absolute sweetest Granny to Michelle (Jonas), Adrienne, Kyle (Cassie), Matthew (Robin), Jeremy (Brianna), Staci and Taylor, and Great Granny to Hazel, Theodore and Eleanor. Norma’s greatest pleasure was having her family for Sunday dinner and playing cards and outdoor games. These family gatherings will never be the same without our “Granny-boy”. Norma also touched the lives of extended family, friends and neighbours with her positive and welcoming nature and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She was the last surviving member of her family, predeceased by her parents Veronica and Christian Zehr, her brother John Zehr and her sister Edna (Zehr) McCormick. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Norma’s Health Care Team at GRH for their excellent care and compassion. At Norma’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Teresa of Avila, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Masks are mandatory and social distancing measures will be observed. To register your attendance for the service please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s General Hospital Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Arbuckle, David Ross

Arbuckle, David Ross Peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at…
January 5, 2022
Read the full story

RICKARD, Roy Alastair

RICKARD, Roy Alastair On December 28th, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener.  Survived by his wife, partner, and…
January 5, 2022
Read the full story

Empringham, Alan Wray

Empringham, Alan Wray Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital – Freeport in…
January 5, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0