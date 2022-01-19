Hanley, Norma

Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Norma will be forever cherished by her husband, Jim. They were inseparable for 62 years. Devoted mother to Ron (Stephanie), Mike (Tina) and her late son Rick (2011). She was the absolute sweetest Granny to Michelle (Jonas), Adrienne, Kyle (Cassie), Matthew (Robin), Jeremy (Brianna), Staci and Taylor, and Great Granny to Hazel, Theodore and Eleanor. Norma’s greatest pleasure was having her family for Sunday dinner and playing cards and outdoor games. These family gatherings will never be the same without our “Granny-boy”. Norma also touched the lives of extended family, friends and neighbours with her positive and welcoming nature and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She was the last surviving member of her family, predeceased by her parents Veronica and Christian Zehr, her brother John Zehr and her sister Edna (Zehr) McCormick. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Norma’s Health Care Team at GRH for their excellent care and compassion. At Norma’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Teresa of Avila, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Masks are mandatory and social distancing measures will be observed. To register your attendance for the service please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s General Hospital Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.