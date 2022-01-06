These mini muffins might end up being the apple of your eye

A good snack to keep on hand, these mini muffins can be stored at room temp for a few days or frozen so you can have them whenever you need them.

There are many kinds of apples – from McIntosh to Pink Lady, Fuji to Golden Delicious. Which ones are your favourites? “Heirloom” apples are apples that have been grown for more than 50 years. The oldest kind of apple, the Decio, is from Italy. It dates back more than 1,500 years – a long time ago! A Roman general named Ezio supposedly took it with him as he chased Attila the Hun.

Pin Print Applesauce Mini Muffins Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 24 Mini Muffins Ingredients Vegetable oil spray

1 1/2 cups (7 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces) sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

1/4 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 large egg Directions Adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a mini muffin tin well with vegetable oil spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.

In a medium bowl, whisk applesauce, melted butter, sugar, cider, and egg until well combined.

Add applesauce mixture to flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible. Do not overmix.

Scoop the batter into each muffin tin cup with 2 spoons (fill muffin cups to the top). Sprinkle the top of the muffins with a little extra sugar.

Bake until muffins are deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of one muffin comes out clean, 12 to 14 minutes.

Place muffin tin on a cooling rack and let muffins cool for 15 minutes. Gently wiggle muffins to loosen from muffin tin and transfer directly to the cooling rack. Let muffins cool for at least 5 minutes.