Police close facilities in response to latest lockdown

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, public access to all Waterloo Regional Police Service facilities are now limited, police said in a release.

The closures will not impact essential services to the community, as officers will continue to be dispatched to emergency and non-emergency calls on a priority basis.

“While some of our services have been altered to ensure the safety of the public and our members, we remain committed to serving the community and doing our part to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Bryan Larkin. “I want to reassure the citizens of Waterloo Region that your police service has a strong pandemic operational plan to ensure emergency services across the region.”

To help contain the spread of COVID-19, Headquarters, North, Central and South Divisions are closed, however, entry will be allowed for screened citizens. The Police Reporting Centre remains open, although all visitors will be screened prior to entry.

In the event of an emergency, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call 519-570-9777. Members of the community are also strongly encouraged to make reports online.

DECEMBER 26

3:07 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report from Gerber Meadows Drive, Wellesley of multiple gas drive-offs. The gas drive-offs involve two stolen vehicles. One vehicle is a grey Mercedes Benz GLK SUV. The other vehicle is a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both vehicles were used in the thefts and the owners had previously reported the vehicles as stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 27

1:19 PM | A victim reported to police that their vehicle was entered sometime between December 24 at 3 p.m., and December 25 at 3 a.m. in the area of Three Bridges Road in Woolwich Township. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

4:51 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Speedvale Avenue West near Woolwich Guelph Townline in Woolwich Township. The driver lost control of their vehicle when they attempted to avoid another car by swerving. The vehicle left the roadway, clipping a mailbox and striking a hydro pole. As a result of the collision, the vehicle had moderate damage and the hydro pole had minor damage. There were no reported physical injuries.

DECEMBER 29

5:19 PM | A report of a break-in brought police to a Hillfield Drive, New Hamburg residence. A garage was entered on the property and personal items were stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 31

2:45 PM | An unknown suspect attended a residence on Second Street near Snyder Avenue in Elmira earlier in the day and stole a package from a front porch. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, 5’10”, with a thin build. The male was wearing a black hat, a black hoodie with the hood up, and running shoes with red soles. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JANUARY 1

1:55 PM | A resident reported that early in the morning, an unknown suspect entered a vehicle parked in a driveway in the area of Snyder Avenue and Sunset Place in Elmira and stole personal items. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:12 PM | Police received a report that early that morning an unknown suspects entered a vehicle parked in a driveway in the area of Snyder Avenue North and Miranda Path in Elmira and stole personal items. The suspect was described as a young white male, tall, with a slim build. The male was wearing a dark cloths and a dark jacket. The second suspect was described as a white female, mid-20s, average height, blue jeans and a wearing a white hoodie jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.