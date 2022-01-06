Arbuckle, David Ross

Peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the age of 74. Ross is survived by his loving wife Jean (Day) of 50 years, devoted family Patti and Dave Gear, and Ann Arbuckle, cherished grandsons Andrew, Michael and Mason. Sister-in-law Teresa Day, nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends who were his extended family. Predeceased by his parents Mildred and Stinson Arbuckle, baby girl (stillborn), mother-in-law Marie Day, nephew Dennis Day, sister-in-law Marilyn Day, and many aunts and uncles. He started his career at Duff transport in 1966 and bought his first truck in 1973. Ross was an owner-operator for 39 years. He had 11 trucks starting with ‘Miss Jeannie 1’.This was the beginning of a life behind the Wheel. King of the road he was. He then worked for Mardale Transport Ltd., Rock Road Ltd., Weigel Transport Ltd., Christie Transport, and Bridgeland Terminals Ltd. Where ever he worked, there was always time for counselling sessions in the drivers room or at the house, and we can’t forget the famous Uniroyal-Weigel ball games. When Ross started working for BTL, he didn’t have the hard physical work as in the last years. The 18 wheeler going down the road, ‘gotta get there early with another load!’ When Ross tuned 65, being home every night had its challenges at first, but he soon found out he had spare time! He had more time to do counselling, cutting grass, helping anyone and everyone, having social time, and sitting on the front porch with Vern. We had time for enjoying family vacations, going on cruises, camping, but most of all as the grandsons started playing hockey, Papa was at the rink. This was where he was, cheering them on – “shoot the puck, don’t get fancy, just shoot the puck.” On the eve of his passing, Andrew had a game and he got the first goal – “for you Papa, for you.” We realize this is indeed a shock to everyone who knew Ross. He was very healthy except for when he started having trouble breathing and soon found out he had an aggressive lung disease called fibrosis. The prayers we have all felt over the last 17 days of this journey have given us the strength and comfort we have needed and will still need, and we thank you for that. Papa will be missed, but he is now at peace. Stay calm and cool, and enjoy the ride. Visitation took place on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service by invitation only was held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. The service was livestreamed and can be viewed on Ross’ tribute page of the funeral home website. A spring interment will take place at Bethesda Cemetery, Moorefield. Memorial donations to St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation, Gale Presbyterian Church, or the Lung Association would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.