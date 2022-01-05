Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Weber, Alice (nee Habermehl)

Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barnswallow Place Care Community at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Weber (2006). Dear mother of Roger and Darlene of RR 2, Wallenstein, Yvonne Dettweiler of RR 4, Brussels, Ross and Vernelda of Hawkesville, Steve and Carol of Arthur, Darrell and Sheila of Palmerston, Darcy and Lorna of RR 1, Elmira, Gary and Lori of Elmira. Also lovingly remembered by her 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Sister of Doris Ermel of Hearst and sister-in-law Eileen Habermehl of Elora. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Martha (Bauman) Habermehl and her siblings Vera, Ada, Edna, Clayton, Erma, Ida, Beatrice and Leonard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Road, RR 1, Elmira. A private family interment will take place on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to reserve your attendance for the visitation and/or service. Masks are mandatory. A livestream of Alice’s service will be available on her tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. In Alice’s memory, donations to Alzheimer Society or the House of Friendship would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Martin, Abner S.

Martin, Abner S. Passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, 2021 at Nithview Community, New Hamburg. Devoted husband to…
January 5, 2022
Read the full story

Martin, Katherine “Katie”

Martin, Katherine “Katie” Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington in Guelph, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December…
December 21, 2021
Read the full story

Gingrich, Ian M.

Gingrich, Ian M. Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at…
December 21, 2021
Read the full story

Bauman, Isaac B.

Bauman, Isaac B. Passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in his 98th year. Father…
December 21, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0