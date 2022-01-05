Weber, Alice (nee Habermehl)

Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barnswallow Place Care Community at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Weber (2006). Dear mother of Roger and Darlene of RR 2, Wallenstein, Yvonne Dettweiler of RR 4, Brussels, Ross and Vernelda of Hawkesville, Steve and Carol of Arthur, Darrell and Sheila of Palmerston, Darcy and Lorna of RR 1, Elmira, Gary and Lori of Elmira. Also lovingly remembered by her 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Sister of Doris Ermel of Hearst and sister-in-law Eileen Habermehl of Elora. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Martha (Bauman) Habermehl and her siblings Vera, Ada, Edna, Clayton, Erma, Ida, Beatrice and Leonard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Road, RR 1, Elmira. A private family interment will take place on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to reserve your attendance for the visitation and/or service. Masks are mandatory. A livestream of Alice’s service will be available on her tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. In Alice’s memory, donations to Alzheimer Society or the House of Friendship would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.