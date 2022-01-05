Griffiths, Patricia Ann (nee Patrick)

It is with great sorrow, but much love, the family of Patricia Ann Griffiths (nee Patrick) mourn her passing on Sunday, January 2, 2022. A graduate of the University of Toronto (where she met her husband Len), Patricia was a keen student of history and an avid traveller. She travelled the world with her family and shared countless wonderful moments with them. A reader, Pat could always be found with an Agatha Christie novel close by. Pat had a long career in banking, during which time she made many close friends in her colleagues, as her big heart and kind nature always shone forth. Pat was devoted to the church where she performed many ministries. A faithful Christian, she loved being in the church, and particularly loved singing some of her favourite hymns. Patricia’s greatest joys were her family and her faith. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, Leonard, son Scott (Theresa), daughter Tricia (Bahman), grandchildren Leo, Thomas, Evan and Michael; sister Deborah (John) Muldoon, sister-in-law Jean, sister-in-law Joan, and all her nieces, nephews and many friends. Patricia will rest in eternity with her parents John Michael and Mary Patrick, and brother Michael in the grace of God. Many thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener for their care and compassion. As were Patricia’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. Masks and proof of double vaccination are required. A funeral service will take place at a later date. In Patricia’s memory, donations to St. John’s Anglican Church, Elora or the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.