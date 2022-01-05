Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Empringham, Alan Wray

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital – Freeport in his 93rd year.  Survived by his loving family, wife Marie (nee Atkinson) of nearly 60 years; children Sheila and Dave, Dorine and Jamie, Sylvia and Rod, David and Maria; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sister Jeanne Allin. Predeceased by his parents William and Winnifred (nee Sibley) Empringham, brother-in-law Murray Allin and nephew Douglas Allin. Alan was born June 27, 1929 in Whitchurch Township. He farmed all his life, taking over the family farm and then eventually moving to the Monkton area in 1972. He enjoyed working on the land and was able to fix anything; he often created his own equipment to make work easier. Alan loved to tinker and read. He took up woodworking and made many pieces of furniture for the family once retired. He had a great sense of humour and loved a good joke. Alan loved to tow the camping trailer and he and Marie took many trips to different areas of the USA and several trips to the East and West coasts of Canada. He will be dearly missed. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Emmanuel Ev. Missionary Church, 2 First St. W., Elmira. Interment followed in Elmira Union Cemetery. The service was livestreamed and can be accessed on Alan’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Donations to Alzheimer Society or Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
