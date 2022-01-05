Bauman, Annie
Passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the age of 76. Wife of Israel Bauman of St. Clements. Mother of Daniel and Elvina of St. Clements, Martin and Rebecca of Millbank, Norman and Ina, Magdelena and William Hoover, David and Annie all of Wallenstein, Rebecca and John Hoover of Linwood, Israel and Lovina of Newton, Henry and Velina of Wallenstein, Manassa and Selema of St. Clements, Annie and Martin Bauman of Wellesley. Sister of Levi (Annie) Hoover of St. Clements, Rebecca (Solomon) Bauman of Wallenstein, Martin (Matilda) Hoover of Linwood, Lydia (Amos) Martin of Linwood, Solomon (Nancy) Hoover of Proton Station, Nelson (Susanna) Hoover of Wellesley, and Manassa (Veronica) Hoover of Proton Station. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Rebecca (Bauman) Hoover, three sisters, one brother and two grandchildren. Family service will be held at the home then to Centre Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.