Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Katherine “Katie”

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington in Guelph, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the age of 36 years. Beloved wife of Phil Martin of Elmira. Devoted mother of Molly and Weston. Precious daughter of Fred and Rosie Lichti, and daughter-in-law of Ralph and Judy Martin. Cherished granddaughter of Geneva Lichti and Leanna Knapp. Wonderful sister of Nathan and Natasha Lichti, Leah and Blaine Cressman and sister-in-law of Ryan and Lori Martin, Koren and Steve Bell. Katie will be missed by her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her grandparents Mervin Lichti, Vernon and Katie Zehr, Leonard and Fern Martin, and Clyde Knapp. Katie received her MSW at Wilfrid Laurier and was a child and youth clinician with Canadian Mental Health Association. She was a member of Elmira Mennonite Church, active as a youth leader and involved in the women’s bible study group. She was passionate about God’s word and sought to follow Jesus faithfully. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation was held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Floradale Mennonite Church. Memorial service took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Floradale Mennonite Church. The service was livestreamed and is available on Katie’s tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. Interment took place in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery following the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
