Lemon, herbs and butter flavour this fancy fish dinner

Fancy Fish in Foil
4servings
As we all know, at the start of each new year many people want to eat healthier. This dish is a great way to add a healthier option to your weekly menu. It is a straightforward recipe using a potentially new technique for people who want to want to eat more fish.
Ingredients
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges for serving
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 (6-ounce) skinless cod fillets, 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
Directions
- Adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 4 large pieces of aluminum foil.
- Add thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper to a bowl and stir to combine. Place 1 fillet on 1 side of each piece of foil. Sprinkle thyme mixture evenly over fillets and top with butter.
- Fold the empty side of the foil over the cod. Fold up the edges of the foil and pinch together to create sealed packet. Transfer packets to a baking sheet.
- Bake until cod registers 140 degrees, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer packets to plates and carefully open. Serve with lemon wedges.