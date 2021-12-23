Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Lemon, herbs and butter flavour this fancy fish dinner

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

As we all know, at the start of each new year many people want to eat healthier. This dish is a great way to add a healthier option to you weekly menu. It is a straightforward recipe using a potentially new technique for people who want to want to eat more fish.

Fancy Fish in Foil
Pin
Print

Fancy Fish in Foil

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

4

servings

As we all know, at the start of each new year many people want to eat healthier. This dish is a great way to add a healthier option to your weekly menu. It is a straightforward recipe using a potentially new technique for people who want to want to eat more fish.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges for serving

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless cod fillets, 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 4 large pieces of aluminum foil.
  • Add thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper to a bowl and stir to combine. Place 1 fillet on 1 side of each piece of foil. Sprinkle thyme mixture evenly over fillets and top with butter.
  • Fold the empty side of the foil over the cod. Fold up the edges of the foil and pinch together to create sealed packet. Transfer packets to a baking sheet.
  • Bake until cod registers 140 degrees, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer packets to plates and carefully open. Serve with lemon wedges.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0