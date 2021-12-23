Gingrich, Ian M.
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Luida (Brubacher) Gingrich (1994). Beloved father of Marvin and Ann of Waterloo, Norma and Richard Bauman of Floradale. Cherished grandpa of Scott (Clara) Bauman and Lisa Bauman; Samuel Gingrich (Victoria) and Luke Gingrich (Jessie), and great-grandfather of Wesley and Ford. Will be missed by special friend Mary Martin of St. Jacobs. Dear brother of Orton, Rufus and Verna, Almeda and George Frey, Vernon and Joyce; and brother-in-law of Mary Gingrich, Mary Gingrich, Hope Gingrich, and Sally Gingrich. Predeceased by his parents Noah and Katie (Martin) Gingrich, siblings Irene, Edgar, Wilmer, Lloyd, Oscar, and sister-in-law Elvina Gingrich. Ian was a longtime member of the St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. The family received relatives and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family interment took place in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery before the service. Funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The service was livestreamed with the links available at funeral home and church websites and on YouTube. In Ian’s memory, donations to MCC or St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.