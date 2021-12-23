Bauman, Isaac B.
Passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in his 98th year. Father of Sidney and Rebecca of RR 1, Wroxeter, Saloma Bauman of Proton Station, Jesse and Mary Ann of RR 1, Bluevale, Tobias and Catherine of Dundalk, Lucinda and Ivan Martin of Wallenstein, Anna and Henry Sherk of Wellesley, Mary and Aaron Martin of Wallenstein, Martha and Samuel Martin of Elmira, Susannah and Menno Martin of Badjeros, Isaac and Perceda Martin of Wallenstein; and step-father of Paul and Lydiann Lahman of St. Clements, Jesse and Naomi Martin of Linwood, Isaac and Elizabeth Frey of St. Jacobs, Jesse and Hannah Lahman of Linwood, Emerson and Rachel Bowman of Hawkesville. Survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Rebecca Bauman and Lovina Bauman. Isaac was predeceased by his parents Louisa and David Bauman, his first wife Mary Hoover, his second wife Mary Martin (Lahman) &, daughter Lena (Mrs. George L. Martin), daughter-in-law Melinda Bauman, son-in-law Elam Martin, eight brothers, and six sisters. A family service was held at the home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9 a.m., then to Wellesley Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.