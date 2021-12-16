Less than a week after the first case of the Omicron variant appeared in the area, incidences are becoming more widespread.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health reported the first case December 9, a young Guelph male between the age of 10 and 20 who had been double vaccinated. By Monday, Waterloo Region reported the first four cases of the new variant. Officials added there were nine sports teams with suspect or confirmed Omicron cases, with more than 500 high-risk contacts associated with tournament play.

“Omicron will spread incredibly fast, and many will be infected. I am asking residents of Waterloo Region to rally together to reduce the number of people who suffer serious outcomes in our community,” said medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang in a release. “Our best defense against severe consequences from COVID-19 is immunization; for those aged 50 or older, please get your third-dose booster as soon as possible. I am also asking our community to reduce all non-essential contact with others at this time, including sports contact.”

The number of COVID cases in the region and neighbouring Wellington County has been steadily rising over the last couple weeks, now with a sharp incline from the weekend. At midweek, Waterloo Region reported 430 active cases of COVID-19, up from 293 the week earlier. WDG public health reported 100 new cases over the weekend, bringing their total active case count to 224.

“This is a reminder that we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health in a statement. “I know it has been a long pandemic, but we must continue to act in ways that protect ourselves, those we love and our communities from this virus.

“We know that the combined protection of the public health measures available to us: masking, physical distancing, limiting gathering sizes and getting first, second and booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will continue to protect us against the virus.”

According to the Ontario Science table, 22.6 per cent of confirmed cases in Ontario are caused by the Omicron variant.

“We will try to vaccinate as many Ontarians as we can heading into the holidays,” Ontario’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said in a briefing about the new variant Tuesday afternoon. “We’re seeing Omicron quickly become the dominant strain in Ontario – we know that it spreads very, very quickly so the isolation of high risk contacts seems appropriate across Ontario at present.”

As of Monday, the region began offering booster shots to residents over the age of 50 whose previous dose was at least six months ago.

Officials are seeing increased pressure on hospitals in the region given the recent uptick.

“Pressures on our ICUs will impact other patients due to staffing limitations. To flatten the curve, we need to reduce transmission of the virus by increasing vaccination and following public health measures,” said Wang during the region’s weekly pandemic briefing December 10.

“The Omicron situation is uncertain but the potential impact on the healthcare system could be substantial. Vaccination continues to be highly effective. Unvaccinated people have a five times higher risk of symptomatic COVID-19, a 13 times higher risk of being in the hospital and a 23 times higher risk of being in the ICU. The experience in other countries suggest that we need to boost immunity with third doses.”

Wang urged residents and businesses to limit holiday gatherings again this year, to avoid spreading the new variant.

“We all hoped this holiday season would be different, but we cannot let our guards down now. The smaller the size of any gathering, the better. We have the opportunity to act now to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed, to maintain our gains, and to keep our schools and businesses open. The best way to reduce the spread of Delta and Omicron is to get vaccinated.”